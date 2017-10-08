BART

Dog that delayed BART trains in Oakland up for adoption

A dog up for adoption is seen in this undated image. (Source: Oakocalyptic.com)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A dog that found its way onto the BART tracks last month in Oakland and caused delays is now up for adoption, according to officials from the Oakland Animal Shelter.

On the morning of Sept. 27 the dog managed to get onto the tracks near the Coliseum station, according to BART officials.

RELATED: Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland


All trains that passed through the area were delayed 10 minutes while crews worked to retrieve the dog.

Dog on BART tracks in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.



On Saturday, Oakland Animal Shelter officials announced on Twitter that the dog was available for adoption.
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
