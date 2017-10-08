Dog that delayed BART trains in Oakland up for adoption

Dog on BART tracks in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

A dog that found its way onto the BART tracks last month in Oakland and caused delays is now up for adoption, according to officials from the Oakland Animal Shelter.On the morning of Sept. 27 the dog managed to get onto the tracks near the Coliseum station, according to BART officials.All trains that passed through the area were delayed 10 minutes while crews worked to retrieve the dog.On Saturday, Oakland Animal Shelter officials announced on Twitter that the dog was available for adoption.