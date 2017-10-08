Dog that delayed BART trains in Oakland up for adoption

OAKLAND, Calif. --A dog that found its way onto the BART tracks last month in Oakland and caused delays is now up for adoption, according to officials from the Oakland Animal Shelter.
On the morning of Sept. 27 the dog managed to get onto the tracks near the Coliseum station, according to BART officials.
Bart - rescued by @SFBART from the tracks. Now available for adoption. Come meet him! https://t.co/luCk35Ux4W #AdoptDontShop #bartdog pic.twitter.com/w55GLPbZpc— OaklandAnimalShelter (@oaklandsanimals) October 8, 2017
All trains that passed through the area were delayed 10 minutes while crews worked to retrieve the dog.
On Saturday, Oakland Animal Shelter officials announced on Twitter that the dog was available for adoption.