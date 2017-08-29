East Bay charity helping make room for Hurricane Harvey pets

Missions of Mercy are being flown around South Texas and Louisiana to empty animal shelters and make room for hundreds of dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Harvey.Livermore based Wings of Rescue is working with the Humane Society of the United States to fly unclaimed pets who have been in the shelter system and move them to rescue shelters across the country where they will be adopted." I heard they were taking in 100 dogs a day lost or displaced because of hurricane Harvey," said Wings of Rescue founder Cindy Smith."Moving these pets to rescue shelters will make room for the lost pets of Harvey so they can be safe until reunited with their families," Smith added.Smith told AC7 News private donations have kept her nonprofit organization going since 2012.Over the past 24 hours, more than 200 dogs and 20 cats have been moved out of shelters around south Texas and Louisiana.