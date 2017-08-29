HURRICANE HARVEY

East Bay charity helping make room for Hurricane Harvey pets

A dog rescued from Hurricane Harvey appears in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Missions of Mercy are being flown around South Texas and Louisiana to empty animal shelters and make room for hundreds of dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED: How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Livermore based Wings of Rescue is working with the Humane Society of the United States to fly unclaimed pets who have been in the shelter system and move them to rescue shelters across the country where they will be adopted.

" I heard they were taking in 100 dogs a day lost or displaced because of hurricane Harvey," said Wings of Rescue founder Cindy Smith.

"Moving these pets to rescue shelters will make room for the lost pets of Harvey so they can be safe until reunited with their families," Smith added.

Smith told AC7 News private donations have kept her nonprofit organization going since 2012.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 200 dogs and 20 cats have been moved out of shelters around south Texas and Louisiana.

Click here to help Wings of Rescue's efforts to support shelters and help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalshurricane harveypet healthpet rescuefloodingflash floodingstormstorm damagerainHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
Soon-to-be bride forced to evacuate Texas home
King Keraun delivers supplies to Houston flood victims
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
More hurricane harvey
PETS & ANIMALS
7 on Your Side helps Bay Area woman with surprise charges on DirecTV bill
Consumer Reports: How to prevent pet poisonings
Deer spotted on Bay Bridge early this morning
Booming rat population keeps Bay Area techs busy
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family seeks answers in mysterious death of South Bay woman
San Leandro police seek help finding missing elderly man
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Consumer Reports: How to prevent pet poisonings
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Soon-to-be bride forced to evacuate Texas home
7 on Your Side helps Bay Area woman with surprise charges on DirecTV bill
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
Show More
President Trump and First Lady arrive in Texas to discuss Hurricane Harvey
12 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
South Bay woman heartbroken as son, dog, husband endure Hurricane Harvey
Contra Costa County begins flood prevention work
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents move into new units in Hunter's Point
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos