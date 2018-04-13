LOST PET

10-year-old girl draws picture to help find missing cat

BRING PEPPERCORN HOME: This is the hand-drawn missing pet sign that is touching cat lovers' hearts and has many holding out hope. (KTRK)

By
NEW YORK --
A young girl is doing everything she can to find her missing cat.

Sierra Beckenstein received the kitty named Peppercorn on Easter, but last Wednesday the cat went missing.
RELATED: Kitty cop! Michigan police department on the hunt for a police cat

She searched her neighborhood several times, and then decided to make fliers, however, she didn't have any pictures of Peppercorn.

Sierra got creative and drew her cat, describing her as "skiddish" with green eyes.

So far, Peppercorn has not been found.

