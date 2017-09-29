Police investigate shooting threat at Larkspur's Redwood High School

EMBED </>More Videos

The Central Marin Police Authority will have a visible presence at Redwood High School in Larkspur Friday after a graffiti message stating a shooting would take place was found on campus. (KGO-TV)

LARKSPUR, Calif. --
The Central Marin Police Authority will have a visible presence at Redwood High School in Larkspur Friday after a graffiti message stating a shooting would take place was found on campus.

Police said students on Thursday discovered the graffiti message in a bathroom stall.

School officials contacted the Central Marin Police Authority about the message.

Police said the school would maintain its usual Friday schedule.

As of Thursday night, there was no evidence to support the credibility of the threat, police said.

As a precautionary measure, the Central Marin Police Authority will have a visible presence on the campus throughout the day.

Just over a week ago, officials canceled classes for the day due to a bomb threat.

RELATED: School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Central Marin Police Authority at (415) 927-5150.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
studentscrimeinvestigationgraffitithreatshootingschool threatpoliceLarkspur
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare
Top Stories
AP sources: US cuts embassy staff, urges no travel to Cuba
San Jose police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex
OJ Simpson could be released as soon as Monday
Elon Musk's SpaceX proposes super-fast rocket travel between cities
2nd rock slide in 2 days occurs at Yosemite National Park, injured 1
Chipotle worker becomes runway it girl
Recall issued for Fitness Gear resistance tubes
4 years after crash that killed SF teen, no trial date set for defendant
Show More
Senator blasts alt-right leader: 'Get a real job, clown!'
Rohnert Park teen held at knifepoint by teenage home intruder
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
EXCLUSIVE: Little girl in viral video now helping others in SF
Families rally to save Santa Clara program that serves minority students
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
San Jose police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex
Chipotle worker becomes runway it girl
4 years after crash that killed SF teen, no trial date set for defendant
More Video