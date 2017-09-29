Police investigate shooting threat at Larkspur's Redwood High School

Four police officers have been dedicated to Redwood High in Larkspur today after someone wrote on bathroom wall there would be a shooting. pic.twitter.com/P8NvnqKMfp — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 29, 2017

The Central Marin Police Authority will have a visible presence at Redwood High School in Larkspur Friday after a graffiti message stating a shooting would take place was found on campus.Police said students on Thursday discovered the graffiti message in a bathroom stall.School officials contacted the Central Marin Police Authority about the message.Police said the school would maintain its usual Friday schedule.As of Thursday night, there was no evidence to support the credibility of the threat, police said.As a precautionary measure, the Central Marin Police Authority will have a visible presence on the campus throughout the day.Just over a week ago, officials canceled classes for the day due to a bomb threat.Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Central Marin Police Authority at (415) 927-5150.