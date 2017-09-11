HURRICANE IRMA

Police share picture of alleged Hurricane Irma looters in jail

In Miami, police shared a photo of people accused of looting with the Facebook caption,"Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned out. #stayindoors" (KTRK)

MIAMI --
Police in Florida have made several arrests of people looting during Hurricane Irma.

In Miami, police shared a photo of looters in jail with the Facebook caption, "Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors"

Nine people were arrested in Fort Lauderdale after they were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other items from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Irma.

Police in Ft. Lauderdale confirm that nine suspects seen looting on camera have been taken into custody.


Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said the group was arrested Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida. Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane "a fairly bad life choice."

Local TV images showed the alleged looters running in and out of a store through a broken window carrying boxes of sneakers.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges those arrested would face. Their identities also were not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
