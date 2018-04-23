POLITICS

George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection day after wife Barbara's funeral

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized for an infection just a day after the burial of his wife Barbara.

A statement released Monday from Bush's office stated the former sitting president was admitted to Houston Methodist hospital on Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood."

His office added Bush has been "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

The 93-year-old Bush was present for the public viewing Friday of his wife Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Barbara Bush passed away last Tuesday at 92.

The couple had been married for 73 years.

The following is the statement in full, released Monday by Bush chief of staff, Jim McGrath:

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

