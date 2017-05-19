POLITICS

Group plans to re-file petition to make California an independent nation

The American Flag and the California flag fly together in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A group of people who want California to secede from the U.S. is planning to March in Sacramento on Friday.

Anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan will lead the march by the California Freedom Coalition. It has taken over the Calexit movement.

EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia

They are planning to re-file their petition to establish California as an independent nation through legal and constitutional means.

They also hope to raise awareness in communities around the state about why secession makes sense for Californians.

RELATED: Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on politics.
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniarussiacalifornia legislationlegislationelectiondonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpWashington DCCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Plan for California to secede from U.S. picking up steam
Campaign underway to make California a separate country
POLITICS
Special counsel in Russia probe has Bay Area ties
Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Santa Cruz expecting big crowds as temperatures surge
SJ school evacuated after explosive threat
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Prosecutors: Times Square crash suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Police: Toddler locked in cage, newborn alone in Pa. home
4 hospitalized after horrific crash in Oakland Hills
Show More
Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
Report: State auditor says UC Santa Cruz altered survey responses
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into Wikileaks' Assange
Judge declares Prince's 6 siblings the heirs to his estate
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
More Photos