A group of people who want California to secede from the U.S. is planning to March in Sacramento on Friday.Anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan will lead the march by the California Freedom Coalition. It has taken over the Calexit movement.They are planning to re-file their petition to establish California as an independent nation through legal and constitutional means.They also hope to raise awareness in communities around the state about why secession makes sense for Californians.