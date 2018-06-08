2018-ELECTION

June California primary voter turnout updated

A woman votes at her polling place in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The California Secretary of State's office continues to update the voter turnout statistics from Tuesday's Primary election.

RELATED: Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes

The highest turnout on record is 72 percent in Sierra County, California's second least populated county. Imperial County, along the border with Mexico, has the lowest voter turnout at 16 percent. The statewide average is currently 22 percent.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

Here's how the nine Bay Area counties compare:

  • Solano: 36 percent
  • San Francisco: 34 percent
  • Santa Clara: 28 percent
  • Sonoma: 26 percent
  • Marin: 25 percent
  • Alameda: 21 percent
  • San Mateo: 21 percent
  • Contra Costa: 20 percent
  • Napa: 19 percent


You can see results for every county here. These results are provisional until the Secretary of State certifies the election on July 13.

By comparison, the 2016 Presidential Primary had 48 percent turnout among registered voters in California. In 2014, the Statewide Direct Primary had 25 percent turnout. The 2012 Presidential Primary turnout among registered voters in California was 31 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingprimary electionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes
2018-ELECTION
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
Swearing in ceremony held for London Breed
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Nia Wilson memorial service
Funeral to take place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
AMBER Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Show More
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Drones helping to fight wildfires in California
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
More News