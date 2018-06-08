SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The California Secretary of State's office continues to update the voter turnout statistics from Tuesday's Primary election.
The highest turnout on record is 72 percent in Sierra County, California's second least populated county. Imperial County, along the border with Mexico, has the lowest voter turnout at 16 percent. The statewide average is currently 22 percent.
Here's how the nine Bay Area counties compare:
- Solano: 36 percent
- San Francisco: 34 percent
- Santa Clara: 28 percent
- Sonoma: 26 percent
- Marin: 25 percent
- Alameda: 21 percent
- San Mateo: 21 percent
- Contra Costa: 20 percent
- Napa: 19 percent
You can see results for every county here. These results are provisional until the Secretary of State certifies the election on July 13.
By comparison, the 2016 Presidential Primary had 48 percent turnout among registered voters in California. In 2014, the Statewide Direct Primary had 25 percent turnout. The 2012 Presidential Primary turnout among registered voters in California was 31 percent.