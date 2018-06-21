POLITICS

Large rally held in Walnut Creek to support families separated at border

Anger, criticism, and sadness converged at the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Civic Drive. (KGO-TV)

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Anger, criticism, and sadness converged at the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Civic Drive.

About a hundred people gathered and are calling themselves members of the Courage Campaign.

They're sending courage to the 23 hundred children who were separated from their parents at the border.

RELATED: 'We make kids disappear' Bay Area billboard protests immigration policy

Dan Harrington emotionally said, "They should never be exposed to something like this."

It's also taking a lot of courage for William Colin to speak with me right now.

He's undocumented and is seeking asylum because he's gay.

I asked him if he felt his life was at risk if he stayed in Mexico. He said, "Yes totally! We are not criminals, we are not drug dealers, we are just hard working people and try to do the best."

Most here don't share William Colin's history.

RELATED: What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?

But they share his commitment.

So does this four-year-old girl.

Her family is originally from Peru and said, "She said I want to help my brothers and sisters. So I said ok let's go. You can do your signs."

And for many, signs spoke louder than words.

For more stories, photos, and video on immigration, visit this page.
