MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Across the nation on Saturday, demonstrators will be participating in "March for Our Lives" events to call for stricter gun control laws.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

Here's a look at some rallies and marches taking place here in the Bay Area:

  • 10 a.m. - A rally will take place at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland. Organizers say they'll "march/BART" to San Francisco to join demonstrators there at 1 p.m. Details here.

  • 10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Benicia. Organizers say they'll gather at the corner of 1st Street and B Street and will continue to the City Park for a rally. Details here.

  • 10 a.m. - A march and rally will begin at the Livermore High School football field on 4th Street. Details here.

  • 10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Richmond. Organizers say they'll march from Nevin Plaza to Civic Center. Details here.

  • 11 a.m. - The rally in San Jose takes place at City Hall. Details here.

  • 11 a.m. - A march will take place at Civic Park in Walnut Creek. Details here.

  • 12:30 p.m. - A march will take place at Beresford Park in San Mateo. Organizers say the event will begin with student speeches and will continue with a march down 20th Avenue and El Camino Real to the Hillsdale Caltrain Station. Details here.

  • 1 p.m. - The rally in San Francisco will start at Civic Center Plaza and will continue with a march. The location is TBD. Details here.

  • 1 p.m. - A rally will take place at Courthouse Square in Redwood City. Details here.

Click here for the latest stories about the "March for Our Lives" and click here for full coverage on school safety issues.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Liveseventsbay area eventsprotestgun violenceschool safetyschool threatSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoMarinOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
San Jose students prepare for 'March for Our Lives'
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Students stage 'lie-in' at the White House to call for gun reform
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
Holocaust denier claims congressional GOP nomination in Ill.
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Fatal self-driving Uber crash in Arizona
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Jury awards family $12.39M in damages in case of doctor who left before finishing operation
Student sue after teacher placed jump rope around necks
Show More
Hazmat investigated at housing for former homeless veterans in Menlo Park
Police identify Texas serial bombing suspect
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
Lockdown lifted at Oakland school after student brought gun to school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
More Photos