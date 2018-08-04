President Trump spoke to his base at a rally in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Strikingly absent from the president's remarks? His war of words with basketball superstar, LeBron James.Less than 24 hours before taking the stage, the president tweeted:"LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do."The president added, "I like Mike!"-- an apparent reference to Michael Jordan.Earlier this week, James spoke with CNN's Don Lemon about a school for at-risk children he's opening in his hometown of Akron, the I Promise School. In the interview,James accused the president of using sports to drive people apart."He's kind of used sport to kind of divide us," James said. "And that's something that I can't relate to.""Sports has never been something that divides people. It's always something that brings someone together," he added.And CNN's Lemon fired back, criticizing the president's immigration policy.Lemon tweeted, "Who's the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?"He added "#BeBest," a reference to the first lady's anti-bullying campaignMelania Trump's communications director issued a statement praising James, saying: "It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation."The communications director added that the first lady would be open to visiting LeBron's new school in Akron.