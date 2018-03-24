NEW YORK (KGO) --Sir Paul McCartney took part in the 'March for our Lives' demonstration in New York City Saturday.
"This is what we can do, so I'm here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," said McCartney.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools
McCartney was referring to John Lennon, who was shot to death in the archway of his residence in 1980.
The demonstrations drew thousands of people for marches across the country.
PHOTOS: Demonstrators call for action with their signs
Click here for the latest stories about the "March for Our Lives" and click here for full coverage on school safety issues.