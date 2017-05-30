NANCY PELOSI

Nancy Pelosi reflects on 30 years in US politics at San Francisco event

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., left, smiles while speaking to Scott Shafer at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On what's nearly the 30th anniversary of her service in the United States Congress, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke in San Francisco on Tuesday to a sold-out crowd at the Commonwealth Club.

She's witnessed so much in American history, but the crowd wanted to talk about the present.

Pelosi has been hoping for America's first female president.

"It's not that women are better, it's that the beauty is in the mix, and we must have women at the table," said Pelosi.

She also spoke of her frustration with the current administration, saying that past Republican presidents have always found common ground with democrats, but not this one. "It's not this partisanship that's happening in this kind of extreme way," she said.

As for whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives, Pelosi's calling for a special counsel.
"The integrity of our elections, this is bigger than politics, bigger than democrats and republicans. This is about our country," she explained.

She went on to say that the US should be opening its doors instead of building a wall.

"Immigration is the constant reinvigoration of America. When they come, they make America more American."

