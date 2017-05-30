SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --On what's nearly the 30th anniversary of her service in the United States Congress, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke in San Francisco on Tuesday to a sold-out crowd at the Commonwealth Club.
She's witnessed so much in American history, but the crowd wanted to talk about the present.
Pelosi has been hoping for America's first female president.
RELATED: Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates in San Francisco
"It's not that women are better, it's that the beauty is in the mix, and we must have women at the table," said Pelosi.
She also spoke of her frustration with the current administration, saying that past Republican presidents have always found common ground with democrats, but not this one. "It's not this partisanship that's happening in this kind of extreme way," she said.
As for whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives, Pelosi's calling for a special counsel.
RELATED: Trump accuses Pelosi of 'close ties to Russia,' demands investigation
"The integrity of our elections, this is bigger than politics, bigger than democrats and republicans. This is about our country," she explained.
She went on to say that the US should be opening its doors instead of building a wall.
"Immigration is the constant reinvigoration of America. When they come, they make America more American."
For more political stories, click here.
Pelosi's family on her being Catholic and pro-choice: "Oh Nancy, she thinks she knows more about having babies than the Pope."— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 30, 2017
On immigration, @NancyPelosi: "We say you can work here, but you can't vote? ... a majority of Americans support a path to citizenship."— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 30, 2017
"What questions do you have?" @NancyPelosi: "Let's see the president's tax returns. What do the Russians have on him? ...What is he hiding?"— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 30, 2017
.@NancyPelosi takes the stage to a standing ovation, calls Trump presidency "a giant civics lesson." pic.twitter.com/i3dnsWGJMU— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 30, 2017