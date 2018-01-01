Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Journalism students react to allegedly doctored video of CNN's Jim Acosta
CNN's Jim Acosta sparred with President Trump at a press conference after the midterms. But it's how the White House responded that has many questioning Trump's tactics.
Justice Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Mountain View voters pass Measure P head tax
Christine Pelosi discusses 'Pink Wave,' historic mid-term election
SF mayor says she's ready to work with supporters of Prop C
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
White House suspends press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
Election will shake up Oakland City Council
What happens with Daylight Saving Time in California
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
These women made history on Tuesday
VIDEO: Trump spars with reporters at post-midterm election press conference
Should Nancy Pelosi get a 2nd tour as Speaker of the House?
VIDEO: Pelosi speaks after Democrats win control of House
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
