POLITICS

PHOTOS: Hundreds protest at SFO over President Trump's Muslim travel ban

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Hundreds of people gathered at the San Francisco International Airport to protest President Trump&#39;s Muslim travel ban. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least 300 people gathered at San Francisco International Airport Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning entry
into the U.S. from certain Muslim countries.
Click here to read the full story.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestdonald trumpu.s. & worldimmigrationair traveltravelphotosSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Hundreds at SFO protest Trump's order on refugees
Hundreds protest after 11 detained at JFK amid immigration crackdown
POLITICS
Hundreds at SFO protest Trump's order on refugees
Federal judge bars U.S. from deporting travelers covered by Trump order
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Bay Area refugee advocates dismayed by Trump order
More Politics
Top Stories
Hundreds at SFO protest Trump's order on refugees
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, But Overall Ban Remains
Federal judge bars U.S. from deporting travelers covered by Trump order
Hundreds protest after 11 detained at JFK amid immigration crackdown
Warriors beat Clippers 144-98
Crews hopeful in search for teen who crashed into Fremont creek
San Francisco inspectors say Millennium Tower safe to occupy
Show More
Gov. Jerry Brown facing more prostate cancer treatment
Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with neighbor
VIDEO: Draymond Green dogs on Kevin Durant's "Thunderstruck"
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Rabbits rescued in San Francisco after owner tried to sell them for meat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Life
ABC7 Star: Dreamcatcher Youth Center helps exploited, abused youth
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos