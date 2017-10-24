  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment

A demonstrator holds a banner that reads "Make America Great Again. Impeach Donald Trump. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Demonstrators have gathered at San Francisco City Hall this afternoon to attend a rally calling on President Trump's impeachment.

NextGen America's Tom Steyer is among those who will be speaking at the rally.

Steyer is a big-time Democratic donor and environmentalist from the Bay Area who recently launched a new campaign calling for the president's impeachment.

VIDEO: Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution

Steyer is behind the multi-million dollar effort that's generating a lot of buzz. In a newly-released commercial, Steyer calls on the public to sign a petition urging Congress to take action.

"This president is a clear and present danger," says Steyer in the video. "Tell your member of Congress they have a moral responsibility to stop doing what's political."

Steyer's message is resonating with those who feel like their voices haven't been heard since the election last fall.

The Republican National Committee calls the campaign a baseless, radical effort.

RELATED: Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump

For this current campaign, Steyer plans to buy more than $10 mil. in digital and television ad space in New York and California, as well as cable television.

