SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Former President Barack Obama arrived at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday. It's his first visit to the Silicon Valley since he left the White House.
The reasoning behind the former president's trip to the Bay Area is not clear, but that didn't stop some San Jose residents from a hoping to get a glimpse of Mr. Obama.
"He's the first President I ever voted for and I'm just really excited if I get to see him today," said Juan Aguirre.
"He's a transformational figure a good one and he's definitely missed," a resident told ABC7 News.
On Sunday, Obama flew into San Jose after spending the day with Warren Buffet in Omaha. That was also a pretty low key affair, they shared lunch at a country club and there were no comments to local media.
