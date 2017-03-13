BARACK OBAMA

Residents react to former President Barack Obama visiting the Bay Area

EMBED </>More News Videos

Many San Jose residents are excited about former President Barack Obama's first visit to the Bay Area since leaving office. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Former President Barack Obama arrived at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday. It's his first visit to the Silicon Valley since he left the White House.

RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals

The reasoning behind the former president's trip to the Bay Area is not clear, but that didn't stop some San Jose residents from a hoping to get a glimpse of Mr. Obama.

FILE -- Former President Barack Obama



"He's the first President I ever voted for and I'm just really excited if I get to see him today," said Juan Aguirre.

"He's a transformational figure a good one and he's definitely missed," a resident told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post presidency respite

On Sunday, Obama flew into San Jose after spending the day with Warren Buffet in Omaha. That was also a pretty low key affair, they shared lunch at a country club and there were no comments to local media.

Click here for more stories on Barack Obama.
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamademocratsthe white housemineta san jose international airportmichelle obamaPresident Donald TrumpSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BARACK OBAMA
Former President Barack Obama in Bay Area
Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
President Trump declines offer to fill out NCAA tournament brackets on ESPN
More barack obama
POLITICS
Former President Barack Obama in Bay Area
Protesters target Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel over immigration
I-880 billboard calls out Tesla CEO
GOP leaders claim momentum as health bill clears hurdles
More Politics
Top Stories
White House Price disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report
Mailbox break-ins creating delays at Martinez post office
CBO: 14 million more uninsured next year under GOP plan
Family of I-80 shooting victim says he was a hero
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Napolitano picks first woman to serve as Berkeley chancellor
Suspect fatally shot by police in violent confrontation in Orange
Show More
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Berkeley PD searching for missing elderly man
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
Demolition of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge begins
More News
Top Video
Mailbox break-ins creating delays at Martinez post office
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
Suspect fatally shot by police in violent confrontation in Orange
Snow expected to blanket Northeast
More Video