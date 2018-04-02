Fernando Carrillo and his family outside ICE in #SanFrancisco. Holding his youngest daughter. He was JUST released. ICE agents detained him 6 months ago after he dropped daughter off at daycare. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/8k0SCHzNGy — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

A father of three facing deportation is now home following his release from ICE custody.From fear of deportation to freedom, Fernando Carrillo holds onto his family after being released from ICE custody in San Francisco."Like I was just born again. God gave me another chance," said Carrillo to a crowd of supporters and media who'd gathered for his release.Carrillo's 5-year-old daughter last saw him in October. That's when he dropped her off for daycare, but never returned for pick-up. ICE agents detained the father of three in San Jose after drop-off. He'd recently been convicted on a drunken driving offense.On Monday, he was released after being held at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond."I'm extremely happy and thankful to all the people. My family, to God, to all of you guys. I just don't believe it yet," said Carrillo, as he took in the moment.Last week, a U.S. immigration judge withdrew Carrillo's removal order. He'd proven in court that returning to Mexico would put him in harm's way."This opportunity that I've been given, it's more powerful than anything anybody can say to me," said Carrillo.Carrillo says agents told him to stay out of trouble and he'll be fine. Despite the heavy emotion of the morning, his sense of humor prevailed when asked what he planned to do Monday."I'm going to take a shower. A real shower. I'm going to put on my PJs, I'm going to have something to eat, and I'm just going to rest and just enjoy my family," said Carrillo.Carrillo says he plans to go back to work as a cable installer as soon as possible. The family hopes their story serves as inspiration to others facing deportation.