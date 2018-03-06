IMMIGRATION

VIDEO: Gov. Brown calls on Jeff Sessions to apologize to people of California

During a news conference with Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Governor Jerry Brown called on U.S. AG Jeff Sessions to apologize to the people of California, "What Jeff Sessions said is simply not true." (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
During a news conference with Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Governor Jerry Brown called on U.S. AG Jeff Sessions to apologize to the people of California.

RELATED: ICE v. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf battle heats up

"Look, we know the Trump administration is full of liars, they've plead guilty already to the special counsel," he said. "Under the laws of California, nothing stops the federal government from coming to a jail. The release records are public. In many ways, there are many layers of protections. And what Jeff Sessions said is simply not true. And I call upon him to apologize to the people of California, to bringing the mendacity of Washington to California. And trying to insert discord and division and I might add, dysfunctionality in a state that's really working. So let's build some bridges, not walls."

ALLIES IN ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

The governor also called out Sessions on his quick trip to the state, "So the attorney general is coming out here, gives a speech for 10 minutes, then hightails it back to Washington. What does that do? That is not creating the comity that the state and federal government needs. This is a very aggressive act on the part of the Trump administration. And it's not right, it won't stand. And as I say, I'm sure this lawsuit has more longevity than the Trump administration itself."

Click here for the full story and click here for the latest on immigration and immigration reform.

Related Topics:
