Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties

There were Sunday prayers at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont, for a family once part of this parish community. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There were Sunday prayers at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont, for a family once part of this parish community.

"Father Basil had prayers and all of our intentions go out to the family and Mollie, we just want her to come home safely," said church member Mary Mockel.

Mollie Tibbetts spent part of her childhood in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood before moving to Iowa. The 20-year-old is now missing, last seen going out for a jog in Brooklyn, Iowa on Wednesday night.

The desperate search continues for the University of Iowa student. Hundreds of people are searching for Tibbetts combing cornfields where she's been known to run.

"It's exhausting, I don't know where she is, I don't know if she's safe," Tibbett's mother Laura Calderwood told us by phone.

Calderwood said her daughter has no enemies. Investigators say Mollie was last seen wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes. Her wallet and ID's all left behind at the home she shares with her boyfriend.

Tibbett's father still lives in the East Bay, he's now in Iowa helping in the search. Police say that search is ongoing, but at this point they don't need any more volunteers. Brooklyn, Iowa has about 1,500 people and most of that community is now on the lookout for the missing woman.
