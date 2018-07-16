Woman rescued from Monterey County coast recounts harrowing crash

The woman who was stranded for a week along the Monterey Coast, near Big Sur, just posted her harrowing story on Facebook. (KGO-TV)

Burks, Baraka N.
The woman who was stranded for a week along the Monterey Coast, near Big Sur, just posted her harrowing story on Facebook.

Angela Hernandez uploaded photos from the crash site showing where the SUV sat during low tide. Click here to see them.

RELATED: Officials say missing Oregon woman survived on water for 7 days

Officials say she plunged 250 feet over a cliff into the ocean on July 6 after swerving to miss an animal.

The 23-year-old Portland woman says she spent each day walking the isolated stretch of beach, searching for help, and was unable to make her way back up to the highway.

She also says she used a hose that fell off her car to collect water dripping from moss to drink.

"I found a 10-inch black hose that seemed to have fallen off of my vehicle during the crash. It fit perfectly in the front pocket of my sweater, so I kept it there. I walked farther south down the beach than I ever had before and heard a dripping sound. I looked up and saw a huge patch of moss with water dripping down from it. I caught the water in my hands and tasted it. It was fresh!!!! I collected as much as I could in my little hose and drank from it for maybe an hour," she wrote in the Facebook post.

Hernandez was finally rescued Friday by two campers who spotted her mangled car.

They called for help and Hernandez was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

"Eventually, a rescue team was able to pull me up the cliff and lead me to a helicopter that took me to a nearby hospital. There, I was reunited with my family and discovered the extent of my injuries," Hernandez wrote.
Related Topics:
crashcar crashcar accidentaccidentsearch and rescuerescueu.s. & worldmissing personmissing womanmonterey countyCalifornia
