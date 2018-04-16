The Press Democrat today received the Pulitzer Prize, the highest award in American journalism, for its coverage of the October wildfires. See story at https://t.co/7QQFJl5Jcz. #PulitzerPrize #sonomacounty #sonomacountyfires pic.twitter.com/6CYtl72JOP — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) April 16, 2018

The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa received a Pulizter Price for their coverage of the North Bay Fires.The publication won the breaking news reporting award for coverage of the wildfires that swept through California wine country last fall, killing 44 people and destroying thousands of homes.The Washington Post also won the investigative reporting prize for revealing decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct against Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama. The Republican former judge denied the accusations, but they figured heavily in Doug Jones' victory as the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state in decades.One of the biggest surprises of the day came in the non-journalism categories when rap star Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer for music, becoming the first non-classical or non-jazz artist to win the prize.The Pulitzers, American journalism's most prestigious awards, reflected a year of unrelenting news and unprecedented challenges for U.S. media, as Trump repeatedly branded reporting "fake news" and called journalists "the enemy of the people."In announcing the journalism prizes, Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy said the winners "uphold the highest purpose of a free and independent press, even in the most trying of times.""Their work is real news of the highest order, executed nobly, as journalism was always intended, without fear or favor," she said.