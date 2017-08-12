Protesters gather in San Francisco, Oakland after deadly crash at Charlottesville rally

A crowd of protesters is seen gathering in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 after a deadly crash at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Protesters gathered in Oakland and San Francisco to unite against white supremacy and violence after a deadly crash at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

Hundreds gathered in downtown Oakland carrying signs proclaiming "Solidarity Forever," and "White Supremacy Is Terror." A group of protesters also gathered in San Francisco.

At least one person was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville during a white nationalist rally. The car was allegedly driven by a 20-year-old man from Ohio who has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr.

James Alex Fields Jr. is seen in this mugshot after allegedly driving into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, August 12, 2017.



Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

He is accused of driving a car into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing a 32-year-old woman, sending at least 26 others to hospitals and ratcheting up tension in an increasingly violent confrontation.
Officials say three deaths are now linked to a rally in downtown Charlottesville Saturday where a car plowed into a crowd.

