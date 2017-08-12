James Alex Fields Jr. is seen in this mugshot after allegedly driving into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Protesters gathered in Oakland and San Francisco to unite against white supremacy and violence after a deadly crash at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.Hundreds gathered in downtown Oakland carrying signs proclaiming "Solidarity Forever," and "White Supremacy Is Terror." A group of protesters also gathered in San Francisco.At least one person was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville during a white nationalist rally. The car was allegedly driven by a 20-year-old man from Ohio who has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr.Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.He is accused of driving a car into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing a 32-year-old woman, sending at least 26 others to hospitals and ratcheting up tension in an increasingly violent confrontation.