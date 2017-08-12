OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Protesters gathered in Oakland and San Francisco to unite against white supremacy and violence after a deadly crash at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.
Hundreds gathered in downtown Oakland carrying signs proclaiming "Solidarity Forever," and "White Supremacy Is Terror." A group of protesters also gathered in San Francisco.
At least one person was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville during a white nationalist rally. The car was allegedly driven by a 20-year-old man from Ohio who has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr.
Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.
He is accused of driving a car into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing a 32-year-old woman, sending at least 26 others to hospitals and ratcheting up tension in an increasingly violent confrontation.
Large protest in #Oakland. Uniting against white supremacy, violence in #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/I7IhlTWqhi— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) August 13, 2017
Some signs at #Oakland rally. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/dZXfYJtCmA— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) August 13, 2017
#Oakland protesters: "No Trump. No KKK. No racist U.S.A." Standing in solidarity with #Charlottesville. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/eCJPrG3CRv— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) August 13, 2017