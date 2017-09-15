SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --MedShare thanked ABC7 News on Friday for getting the word out about donations to help hurricane victims. Since the story aired last Friday, they've collected 10,000 pounds of personal care items badly needed by those recovering from hurricanes Harvey and Irma -- a phenomenal response they say to the news coverage.
Western Regional Director Eric Talbert says people have been walking in with bags full of diapers, shampoo and toothbrushes, many of them saying they saw it on Channel 7 and wanted to help. Genentech, San Francisco State University and Coca Cola are among the corporations that launched collection drives after seeing the coverage.
Nonprofit MedShare normally collects medical surplus supplies and ships them to areas that need them. With these two US hurricanes , the need on the ground is less about medical and more about a lack of personal hygiene products for people displaced from their homes. MedShare stepped up and converted their collection efforts to focus on those supplies which they are gathering at their San Leandro warehouse.
If you'd like to donate, MedShare suggests gathering supplies over the weekend and dropping them off at 2937 Alvarado St between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wipes, diapers and formula are badly needed as well as shampoo, deodorant, dental supplies, and sanitizer.
Additionally on Friday morning, MedShare shipped out 300 pounds of medical supplies on a plane bound for St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands where the only hospital was wiped out by hurricane Irma. Click here for more information from MedShare.
We're sending supplies to .@TXDIAPERBANK this afternoon for #HurricaneHarvey relief! #disasterrelief— medshare (@medshare) September 15, 2017
.@angelflightsoar is here picking up medical supplies for their #HurricaneIrma relief trip to #StThomas! pic.twitter.com/nsddr45snQ— medshare (@medshare) September 13, 2017
This is what it looks like when communities come together to help each other! Amazing donations for #hurricaneirmarelief! pic.twitter.com/EX8gp7vb01— medshare (@medshare) September 13, 2017
Donate, volunteer, or start your own supply drive for #HurricaneIrma & #HurricaneHarvey! Visit https://t.co/sVIFmUgW7M pic.twitter.com/2b4wG0akLI— medshare (@medshare) September 11, 2017