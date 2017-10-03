  • LIVE VIDEO Special report on deadly Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Orange County man shot in neck while trying to save strangers during Las Vegas shooting

An Orange County man suffered a gunshot to the neck while trying to save the lives of strangers during the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. (@byheatherlong/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS --
An Orange County man suffered a gunshot to the neck while trying to save the lives of strangers during the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Who are the victims of the deadly mass shooting?

When the gunshots rang out, Jonathan Smith, 30, grabbed several strangers and directed them to run and hide behind a row of cars.

That's when Smith was shot in the neck. He said an off-duty San Diego police officer stopped the bleeding and flagged down a car to get him to the hospital for treatment.

RELATED: What we know about the Las Vegas gunman

The bullet remains lodged in Smith's neck. Doctors are keeping the bullet there, saying removing it may cause more damage.

A GoFundMe page was set up to go toward Smith's medical expenses.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
