An Orange County man suffered a gunshot to the neck while trying to save the lives of strangers during the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.When the gunshots rang out, Jonathan Smith, 30, grabbed several strangers and directed them to run and hide behind a row of cars.That's when Smith was shot in the neck. He said an off-duty San Diego police officer stopped the bleeding and flagged down a car to get him to the hospital for treatment.The bullet remains lodged in Smith's neck. Doctors are keeping the bullet there, saying removing it may cause more damage. GoFundMe page was set up to go toward Smith's medical expenses.