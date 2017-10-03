LAS VEGAS --An Orange County man suffered a gunshot to the neck while trying to save the lives of strangers during the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.
RELATED: Who are the victims of the deadly mass shooting?
When the gunshots rang out, Jonathan Smith, 30, grabbed several strangers and directed them to run and hide behind a row of cars.
That's when Smith was shot in the neck. He said an off-duty San Diego police officer stopped the bleeding and flagged down a car to get him to the hospital for treatment.
RELATED: What we know about the Las Vegas gunman
The bullet remains lodged in Smith's neck. Doctors are keeping the bullet there, saying removing it may cause more damage.
A GoFundMe page was set up to go toward Smith's medical expenses.
Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.