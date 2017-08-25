ABC7 Stars: Bay Area boxer helps at-risk youth

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2342682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Keeping kids out of trouble can be a fight. ABC7 Star Jimmy Ford is up for the match. He's a retired boxer who started Fire in the Ring; a boxing gym that's also a safe haven for at-risk youth. (KGO-TVABC7 Star Jimmy Ford is a retired boxer who started Fire in the Ring; a boxing gym in Brisbane, Calif. that's also a safe haven for at-risk youth. )