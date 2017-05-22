LGBT

Amsterdam rainbow dress displayed at SF City Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

The creators of the Rainbow Dress say if a country stops penalizing homosexuality, they'll remove that country's flag and replace it with a rainbow flag. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's City Hall sees a parade of weddings every day, but it wasn't a wedding dress that turned heads Monday morning.

The colorful dress measures 52 feet in diameter. It is made of the flags of 75 countries where homosexuality is a crime.

The dress was created by artists from Amsterdam. The flags were carried in a parade during last year's Euro Pride Day.

PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall


"The dress is visually appealing to people. I know a lot of people are taking pictures and it sort of lowers the threshold to ask questions what it is about. And that is the beginning of the awareness that we want to spread," Amsterdam rainbow dress creator Jochem Kaan said.

The creators of the dress say if a country stops penalizing homosexuality, they'll remove that country's flag and replace it with a rainbow flag.
Related Topics:
societyfashionlgbtlgbtqrainbowbuzzworthydistractiondressesdiscriminationSan Francisco City HallSan Francisco
