PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A model wears the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress at San Francisco’s City Hall on Monday, May 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Amsterdam Rainbow Dress was displayed at San Francisco City Hall on Monday.

The dress is made of the flags of 75 countries where homosexuality is a crime.
