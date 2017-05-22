Today's Top Stories
LGBT
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
KGO
Monday, May 22, 2017 07:54PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Amsterdam Rainbow Dress was displayed at San Francisco City Hall on Monday.
The dress is made of the flags of 75 countries where homosexuality is a crime.
Click here
for the full story.
Related Topics:
society
fashion
dresses
lgbt
lgbtq
discrimination
buzzworthy
distraction
San Francisco City Hall
San Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
