BORDER CRISIS

Bay Area activists head to border for planned protests

EMBED </>More Videos

Faith leaders prayed with activists in San Francisco Friday before they boarded a bus for San Diego where they plan to protest a policy that separated children from their parents. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Faith leaders prayed with activists in San Francisco Friday morning before they boarded a bus for San Diego where they plan to protest a policy that pulled children away from their parents.

ABC7's Cheryl Jennings will be traveling to the border with a group of moms. Follow Cheryl and ABC7 News as we bring you the story of the Crisis at the Border.

Faith in Action sponsored the trip. Organizers say they were overwhelmed by people's generosity when they asked for donations to pay for the bus and food. They say about 100 people are going.

RELATED: 'We make kids disappear' Bay Area billboard protests immigration policy

They will join a larger contingency. About 1,000 people from across the state are expected to protest at the border this weekend.

The group is made up of adults and children, including a 14-year-old teenager named Naomi Moran who said she hopes to make a difference. "I can't imagine living without my parents. I don't how children are dealing with their loneliness, without their parents. I hope it can get better for them," Moran said.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy

President Trump signed an executive order calling for an end to the policy that separates children from their parents, but that hasn't stopped activists from protesting. "There's not a guarantee that those children already separated are going to be immediately reunited with their parents. In our eyes, it is not an opportunity to give up on lifting up our voices. We have to be there now more than ever," Faith in Action spokesperson Lisa Wong said.

The group will march, protest and pray peacefully at the border and plans to return home Saturday night.

For more stories, photos, and video on immigration, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsimmigrationimmigration reformchildrenprotestvolunteerismmexicorallyborder crisisSan FranciscoSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area activists mobilize to help immigrant families
BORDER CRISIS
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
SoCal facilities housing detained migrant children re-inspected
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
ABC7's Cheryl Jennings interviews Jackie Speier at the border
More border crisis
SOCIETY
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Pride weekend kicks off in San Francisco
What Really Matters: No Tolerance for No Tolerance
San Francisco shares love before Pride weekend
Hello Kitty fans gather at opening new café in San Jose
More Society
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News