BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: 'Moana' talks about life in interview with Lizzie Bermudez

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bay Area LIFE host Lizzie Bermudez sat down with Auli'i during her visit to San Francisco to talk about life as the newest Disney Princess and what's it's like to perform at the Oscars. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fans of Disney's animated movie, "Moana," can now own their very own DVD/Blu-Ray of the hit film.

"Moana" tells the story of an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people.

The films director, Ron Clements says "Moana is the 16-year old daughter of the chief of Motunui. She's brave, determined, compassionate and incredibly smart. She has a never-say-die attitude and a profound connection to the ocean."

The movies stars newcomer Auli'i Cravalho as the voice of Moana and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the larger-than-life demigod Maui.

Bay Area LIFE host Lizzie Bermudez sat down to talk to Auli'i during her visit to San Francisco to talk about life as the newest Disney Princess and what's it's like to perform at the Oscars.

Click here for more information on the movie.
Related Topics:
societybay area lifebay areamoviedisneySanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Celebrate National Nutrition Month with healthy snacks
Bay Area LIFE: Consider planning you next event in Santa Clara
Bay Area LIFE: Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Resort
Bay Area LIFE: One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes
More bay area life
SOCIETY
Bay Area LIFE: Consider planning you next event in Santa Clara
Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
SF's Irish Community Center home to traditional food, music
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in SF
More Society
Top Stories
SFPD needs help locating missing pregnant woman
NFL fans join Raider Nation to help keep team in Oakland
Milpitas man accused of jumping White House fence in custody
Man shot on Interstate 80 in Richmond dies
Man wins $1 million after buying lottery ticket in San Jose
Protesters target Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel over immigration
UCLA, USC make NCAA Tournament
Show More
At least 34 killed after bus runs into crowd in Haiti
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Fire consumes hazardous materials at Stanford
Missing Woodside hiker found alive
More News
Top Video
SFPD needs help locating missing pregnant woman
NFL fans join Raider Nation to help keep team in Oakland
Milpitas man accused of jumping White House fence in custody
Protesters target Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel over immigration
More Video