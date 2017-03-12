Fans of Disney's animated movie, "Moana," can now own their very own DVD/Blu-Ray of the hit film."Moana" tells the story of an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people.The films director, Ron Clements says "Moana is the 16-year old daughter of the chief of Motunui. She's brave, determined, compassionate and incredibly smart. She has a never-say-die attitude and a profound connection to the ocean."The movies stars newcomer Auli'i Cravalho as the voice of Moana and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the larger-than-life demigod Maui.Bay Area LIFE host Lizzie Bermudez sat down to talk to Auli'i during her visit to San Francisco to talk about life as the newest Disney Princess and what's it's like to perform at the Oscars.for more information on the movie.