SOCIETY

EXCLUSIVE: They made magic happen, couple in San Francisco engagement photo found

This is a photo of a couple getting engaged at the Palace of FIne Arts taken by Angie Viernes Wilson on December 4, 2015 (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A photographer caught a mystery couple in one of the most intimate moments one has in their lifetime -- a wedding proposal.

RELATED: Photographer tries to track down mystery couple in engagement pic

The photographer never got their names.

When doing a love story, it always helps to have a soundtrack, so for this story, we went to the original source. "He said play something romantic," said violinist-for-hire Stephen Moore.

Moore chose Bach's "Arioso." Those were sweet notes that echoed through the dome of San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts one afternoon.

Photographer Angie Wilson happened to be there that day and followed the sound, snapping pictures along the way of a couple heading the same direction.

"They were under the middle of the dome, right there when I saw them," Wilson told ABC7.

Jonathan Kland and Allison Squires appear during their engagement in San Francisco.


So imagine Angie's surprise when the man dropped to a knee. The woman broke into tears, and he proposed. They only had eyes for each other.

It was a very private moment. "I took several pictures and walked away," Wilson said.

Wilson never got the couple's name, and then Valentine's Day approached. "And then I contacted the couple through emails and everything happened," Wilson said.

Enter Jonathan Kland of Salt Lake City and Allison Squires -- now husband and wife, with a blended family of eight kids. The response took four days.

"She said, 'OMG, how fantastic,'" Wilson told ABC7 News.

Now the Kland couple awaits a big print coming in the mail. Some would call it a random act of kindness by woman with a camera that happened to be in the right place at the right time with a big heart.

"In this instance, I had to give it to them because they made the magic happen," Wilson said. "It is the beginning moment of our life together."

It's also artistic proof that no good deed should ever go un-photographed.

Click here for more from Wayne Freedman on Facebook.
Related Topics:
societyengagementphotographysocial mediafeel goodweddingphotophoto storiesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Search for couple in romantic engagement photo
SOCIETY
Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits
Harbor Seal pupping season forces closures at Point Reyes
ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2017
PG&E moves forward with court-appointed monitor
More Society
Top Stories
Single donor gives $5 million to SJ flood relief fund
Sierra Nevada snowpack close to setting record after 5 years of drought
Two San Jose men arrested in deadly baseball coach stabbing
VIDEO: OPD chief discusses new role
Judge rules wife of Orlando gunman can be released on bond
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
Show More
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss at least 4 weeks due to injury
Uber CEO apologizes after argument with driver
South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash
Teens missing since 1971 found in submerged car
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos