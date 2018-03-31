STEPHON CLARK

Matt Barnes announces scholarship fund at Sacramento rally for Stephon Clark

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of protesters of a Sacramento police shooting of an unarmed black man have gathered for a rally, including the man's fiancee and young children. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
Dozens of protesters of a Sacramento police shooting of an unarmed black man have gathered for a rally, including the man's fiancee and young children.

At least 150 people were at a downtown park Saturday afternoon for a demonstration in the wake of the March 18 shooting death of Stephon Clark by two police officers.

The rally was organized by former NBA player and Sacramento native Matt Barnes, who says the fight for justice for Clark is about "more than just color."

RELATED: Warriors coach sounds off on social issues

Barnes announced that he is starting a college scholarship fund to provide money for education to boys who have lost their fathers. "I'm in the process of starting a Clark boys college scholarship fund to make sure these boys go to college," Barnes said.

Barnes said, "It comes down to wrong and right," at the rally. "I walked these same streets. I've had these same encounters with police before and this town has shaped me."

RELATED: Doctor hired by family says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind

Clark's fiancee spoke at the event.
An autopsy commissioned by Clark's family and released Friday shows police shot him in the back.

Click here for full coverage on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyStephon Clarkprotestofficer-involved shootingrallySacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
STEPHON CLARK
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
More Stephon Clark
SOCIETY
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Man left bloodied in attack outside Berkeley bar
Tillerson, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Mountain lion spotted walking in yard of San Carlos home
Show More
Fremont police say drive-thru argument led to shooting
Warriors help dedicate court to late SF Mayor Lee
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park
More News
Top Video
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
More Video