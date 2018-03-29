STEPHON CLARK

PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Black Lives Matter and other demonstrators protest outside Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Robert Petersen)</span></div>
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Protests erupted in Sacramento following the shooting death of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

Click here for full coverage on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypolice shootingofficer-involved shootingStephon Clarkfatal shootingprotestSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STEPHON CLARK
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
Family holds emotional wake for Stephon Clark in Sacramento
More Stephon Clark
SOCIETY
Surprise! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
A Vietnam veteran's healing journey
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
Officials identify 75-year-old killed in Sonoma Raceway crash
Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
Show More
The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
'Affluenza' mom Tonya Couch arrested days before son's release from jail
Report: Snap issues another round of pink slips
2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at motel in Hayward
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos