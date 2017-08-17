Powerball jackpot: Top 10 largest U.S. jackpots

An estimated jackpot of $510 million is up for grabs in the Powerball lottery draw on Saturday night - potentially the 8th largest lottery payout in the nation. Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)8. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)9. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)10. $447.8 million, Powerball, June 10, 2017, (one ticket, from California)for the latest stories and videos about the lottery.