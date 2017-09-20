Starbucks rolling out new whiskey-flavored coffee

HOUSTON, Texas --Starbucks is rolling out its newest creation.
The coffee giant now has a whiskey barrel-aged cold brew.
It's made from Indonesian beans stored in empty barrels that once stored aged whiskey.
Starbucks says this allows the beans to soak up the flavor. It's roasted to kill the alcohol.
The new coffee is available in select Starbucks reserve bars.
