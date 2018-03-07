SOCIETY

Study may help solve mystery of what happened to Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart poses in this undated photo. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new study may help solve the decades old mystery of what happened to aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart.

RELATED: Lost footage moments before Amelia Earhart's final flight surfaces

Bones found on a remote island in the South Pacific in 1940 that were originally thought to belong to a man are now being considered as Earhart's, according to new research published in the journal "Forensic Anthropology"

Earhart went missing over the South Pacific more than 80 years ago.

RELATED: Aircraft recovery group believes it's cracked the Amelia Earhart mystery

If the bones do belong to Earhart, it would suggest that she died as a castaway on the island.

Click here to read the full study.
