ABC7 ORIGINALS

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bay Area woman's lottery press conference may be best ever

EMBED </>More Videos

In 2002, Cindy Blair, a grandmother from Brisbane, Calif., split a $122 million Super Lotto plus jackpot with three other winners. (KGO-TV)

By
The looming $700 million Powerball jackpot brings to mind how a serendipitous luck of a draw can change lives, instantly.

Which begs the question: How many times have we watched interviews with befuddled lottery winners sitting in front of bigger-than-life, cardboard checks before they disappear behind their money curtains?

As a reporter, I have attended enough of those press conferences to lose count.

POWERBALL JACKPOT: Top 10 largest U.S. jackpots

There is only one I remember.

In 2002, Cindy Blair, a grandmother from Brisbane, Calif., split a $122 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot with three other winners. She opted to split her $30.5 million into 26 annual payments of $763,000.

While driving to that press conference almost exactly 15 years ago, I remember asking photographer Jose Morquecho, "Just once, can we get a lottery winner who cuts loose? Maybe even one who has been drinking? Someone funny, who just says, 'Ha ha! I won the lottery!'"

RELATED: Powerball jackpot soars to $700 million

Ms. Blair fulfilled all of those wishes - and more. She made such a deliciously funny appearance that instead of doing a traditional story, we simply cut clips of her comments back-to-back-to-back-to-back.

For my money, here is the best lottery winner press conference of all time.

Click here to follow Wayne Freedman on Facebook and click here to follow him on Twitter.

Click here for more stories and video on the Powerball jackpot.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylotterywhere you liveabc7 originalsbay areamillionaireBrisbane
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Massive Powerball jackpot jumps to $700M
Powerball jackpot soars to $700 million
Powerball jackpot: Top 10 largest U.S. jackpots
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
More abc7 originals
SOCIETY
Girl braids hair to match friend, sends message about racism
San Jose organizations encouraged to apply for #BeautifySJ grant
Powerball jackpot soars to $700 million
Next Powerball win surges to second-largest in U.S. history
More Society
Top Stories
Trump supporters, protesters gather ahead of his Phoenix rally
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
Report: Warriors rival Kyrie Irving traded from Cavs to Celtics
Firefighters battle 200 acre grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin
Girl braids hair to match friend, sends message about racism
New Milpitas BART station nearly complete
E. Bay leaders denounce racism ahead of Sunday rally in Berkeley
President Trump-shaped ecstasy pills seized in Germany
Show More
Santa Clara officials, 49ers spar over audit results
Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter to be arraigned in SJ
Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
San Jose sharks, volunteers team up to build bikes for kids
More News
Top Video
Trump supporters, protesters gather ahead of his Phoenix rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
Firefighters battle 200 acre grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin
New Milpitas BART station nearly complete
More Video