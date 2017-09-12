SOCIETY

Women could go topless in public under new Berkeley law

This is an undated image of a woman removing her shirt in Berkeley, Calif. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
No shirt? No problem, under a new Berkeley proposal which would allow women to go topless.

RELATED: Should women have the freedom to be topless in Berkeley?

The amendment to the city's indecent exposure law was introduced Tuesday by Berkeley councilman Kriss Worthington.

"I've seen women go topless at fairs and protest rallies, I don't think Police are running around trying to arrest them," said Worthington.

Topless advocates say the law is antique and sexist.

"if a man is able to show his nipples on the street women should have the same right, " said Florence Laudoyer.

The Berkeley City Council is considering changing the law.

Currently, it's a misdemeanor infraction for women to expose her breasts in public.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywomenwomen and healthtopless womenwomen's healthwomens healthBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Should women have the freedom to be topless in Berkeley?
SOCIETY
Look back at San Rafael's 100-year-old firehouse before demolition
Tiny egg-shaped museum comes to LACMA
Woman who helped end federal gay marriage ban dies at age 88
Study: Sitting down too long can lead to early death
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Giants fan's epic wedding proposal spreads love
49ers team up with first responders for youth football fun
CA bill seeks to protect undocumented tenants
Pepper spray approved for police use in Berkeley
Irma evacuees begin returning home after seeking refuge in Bay Area
VIDEO: Giants fans rock out to Journey during rare 2 a.m. 8th inning
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney warns of surprising risks at local pools
Tenderloin shooting leads to car crash, panic in SF
Show More
San Francisco holds largest cellphone conference in the U.S.
Look back at San Rafael's 100-year-old firehouse before demolition
Justices allow Trump administration ban on most refugees
Families of SF UPS shooting victims file lawsuit
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
PHOTOS: ABC7 helps at KaBoom! playground build in Oakland
More Photos