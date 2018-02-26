Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died

Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts from kidney disease, a spokesman for the comedian said Monday.Spokesman Andrew Wyatt did not immediately offer other details about her death."Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time," he said.Bill Cosby lost another of his five children in 1997 when his 27-year-old son, Ennis, a graduate student at Columbia University, was shot to death while changing a flat tire near a freeway off ramp in Los Angeles. A 22-year-old man was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.Bill Cosby, 80, owns a home in the western Massachusetts town of Shelburne Falls.Ensa Cosby spoke out on her father's behalf before his trial last year on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year.Ensa Cosby and her sister, Erinn, recorded statements that aired on New York hip hop radio station Power 105. Ensa Cosby said she strongly believed in her father's innocence and believed that racism played a big role in aspects of the scandal."How my father is being punished by a society that still believes black men rape white women but passes off 'boys will be boys' when white men are accused, and how the politics of our country prove my disgust. My father has been publicly lynched in the media," she said."Boys will be boys" was an apparent reference to Donald Trump excusing his lewd remarks as "locker room talk."A defamation lawsuit filed by seven women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct is also pending in Massachusetts.Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of the sitcom "The Cosby Show,' which ran from 1984-1992.