Cavs fans just hoping to avoid sweep by Warriors in NBA Finals

The Warriors are hoping to make history in Cleveland on Friday night, not only by winning their second world championship in three years but by doing so in record style . You can watch the game on ABC7.The Cavaliers' meters are running down and some say they're already expired. In the land of King James, talk isn't so much about a crown anymore as it is about avoiding a sweep.On St. Clair Avenue at Danny's Deli, where they pile the corned beef as high as hopes on their Cavs, the Game 3 loss still hurts."I cut that TV off. I sat there for about an hour in silence. That is how it affected me. That is how it affected the whole city," Cavaliers fan Cornell Smith said.Then, in the midst of such depression, Sophia Rolla and Lauren Haniger, Warriors fans from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose say, "Yes! Win tonight!"That sounds optimistic, but consider this -- with the exception of the 49ers winning a Super Bowl at Stanford in 1985, no Bay Area team has won a world championship on true, local home turf.When asked if they can wait a game, Rolla and Haniger responded, "No!"And put Cleveland, they say, out of its misery.