Cavs fans just hoping to avoid sweep by Warriors in NBA Finals

RELATED: Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
The Cavaliers' meters are running down and some say they're already expired. In the land of King James, talk isn't so much about a crown anymore as it is about avoiding a sweep.
On St. Clair Avenue at Danny's Deli, where they pile the corned beef as high as hopes on their Cavs, the Game 3 loss still hurts.
Is the meter expiring on the #CLE hopes? Anyone got quarters? #Warriors #dubson7 pic.twitter.com/6TLyql6Jze— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 9, 2017
"I cut that TV off. I sat there for about an hour in silence. That is how it affected me. That is how it affected the whole city," Cavaliers fan Cornell Smith said.
Then, in the midst of such depression, Sophia Rolla and Lauren Haniger, Warriors fans from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose say, "Yes! Win tonight!"
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
That sounds optimistic, but consider this -- with the exception of the 49ers winning a Super Bowl at Stanford in 1985, no Bay Area team has won a world championship on true, local home turf.
When asked if they can wait a game, Rolla and Haniger responded, "No!"
And put Cleveland, they say, out of its misery.
ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. Right before Game 4, join ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs On 7 Pre-game show, brought to you by Jeep, at 5 p.m. on ABC7.
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
From the morning after, it is now the day-of. Game faces, #CLE ? #warriors #dubson7 #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/LHEuex7V5P— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 9, 2017
Grass roots…not giving up, yet in #CLE. “One starts a streak.” #dubson7 #warriors #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/2MJPjhxWyJ— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 9, 2017
“No 16-0,” says one #CLE fan.— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 9, 2017
He respects #Warriors. #dubson7 pic.twitter.com/sBInuwghLU
Yo’ #CLE which way you gonna’ go?— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 9, 2017
Up or down? tick tick tick. #Dubson7 #warriors pic.twitter.com/1gweYL5iQZ
Ever seat in #CLE already filled? #dubson7 #warriors #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/VPKRzaaQOz— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 9, 2017