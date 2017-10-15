Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for collusion under the latest collective bargaining agreement, ABC News has learned.
The former 49ers quarterback has filed the grievance against NFL owners claiming they are participating in collusion to keep him out of the league.
Kaepernick opted out of his contract after last season, but has gone unsigned since.
