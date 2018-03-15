Jordan Bell coaches girls with Warrior spirit at Oakland event

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Dozens of young women in the East Bay are feeling empowered Thursday night after spending the day at the Golden State Warriors' practice facility running drills, shooting hoops, and thinking about their future.
It's part of an annual Dubs event inspiring girls to consider a career in sports.
Dozens of middle school girls, showed they've got the moves when it comes to shooting hoops. The very same hardwood where the Warriors practice their moves.
Dubs forward Jordan Bell was the coach for the workout. "I'm having fun with the girls, going through drills, trying to get them to bring their energy."
The workshop called Beyond the Baseline is sponsored by the Warriors and Nike, teaching girls from Alameda County some basketball skills and more.
Samara Scott, 13, is feeling inspired. "It makes me feel more confident cause I see other females and minorities doing what they love."
Girls Inc. of Alameda County partnered with the event for three reasons: Sports, teamwork, and leadership.
"Eighty percent of female execs played competitive sports. A real benefit to playing sports develop as a leader. We want our girls to be leaders," said Julayne Virgil of Girls Inc. of Alameda County.
"I think it helped me feel stronger," said Sara Pena of San Leandro.
Former Olympian Ruthie Bolton says these girls can do anything. "It's not a basketball story. It's about building self-esteem, understanding who they are."
