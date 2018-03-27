SPORTS
espn

Kevin Durant says he'll return Thursday; Draymond Green out again

Chris Haynes
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriorscoach Steve Kerr said forwardKevin Durantwill "probably" be activated for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but Durant provided a more emphatic update on his status.

"You can tell them I'm playing Thursday," Durant told ESPN shortly before tipoff for Tuesday night's game against theIndiana Pacers.

Durant sat out his sixth straight game Tuesday because of right rib soreness. Kerr, speaking to reporters before the game, said Durant's rib was feeling great, adding that he "wanted to play tonight and we didn't let him."

Durant was hit in the ribs March 11 in a game on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. An MRI a few days later revealed an incomplete fracture.

He has ramped up the intensity of his workouts during practices the past two days. With Stephen Curry sidelined for the foreseeable future, Durant will be expected to carry the offensive load.

Klay Thompson, who suffered a right thumb fracture in that same Timberwolves game, figures to rejoin the Warriors' lineup within a week or so. Draymond Greenwas initially expectedto return to action Tuesday night after a two-game hiatus, but he was ruled out because he is still recovering from flu-like symptoms.

"He came to shootaround this morning and got a good sweat, but still was reporting a lot of discomfort and hasn't been healthy in terms of keeping food down," Kerr said of Green. "So the illness is still lingering. He wanted to play, but we didn't let him either."

Golden State has nine games remaining in the regular season. With the playoffs around the corner, the Warriors are prioritizing health over superior performance right now.

"We're just trying to be smart," Kerr said. "When KD feels like he's ready to go, we're going to give him two extra days until the next game just to be really safe. I mean, the last thing we want is for anybody to reinjure something or have something linger, so we're going to be extra cautious with everybody."

Related Video
Kerr on Green's late scratch: "Doesn't make sense to play him"
Kerr on Green's late scratch: "Doesn't make sense to play him"
Steve Kerr comments on Draymond Green's condition after being ruled out before Tuesday's game versus the Pacers due to flu-like symptoms.

Related Topics:
sportsespnsymptomssorenessgolden state warriorsdraymond greenkevin durantribnbaflu
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
A's prospect A.J. Puk hurts elbow, Tommy John recommended
Tarasenko gets 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Sharks
Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: 3 injured at Oakland Intl. Airport, unlicensed driver in custody
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
California suing over citizenship question on 2020 census
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Facebook CEO to testify to Congress
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Show More
VIDEO: What is Westboro Baptist Church?
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos