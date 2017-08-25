LARRY BEIL: Mo' money, no problems for Mayweather, McGregor

The fleecing of the universe is on Saturday night -- Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor.I've said from the beginning that this is a money grab. Floyd will make another $100 or $200 million to give McGregor a boxing lesson.McGregor will gladly take home $100 million to get hit in the face repeatedly.The reason this fight is happening at all is because fans of mixed martial arts want to believe their guy -- McGregor can win and give more legitimacy to their sport. The promoters are counting on the MMA fans to plunk down $100 for this farce.But it's not going to happen. The best boxers on the planet have tried to beat Mayweather for the past 20 years. Nobody has been able to do it.And now, a guy who spends half of his training as a wrestler is going to step into the ring and beat Floyd? Come on.A buddy of mine was in Mayweather's final workout and said he looked razor sharp. Look for vicious body punches, which McGregor isn't used to seeing in MMA.In the end, I believe there are two guarantees -- Mayweather and McGregor will laugh to the bank, and everybody that buys the Pay-Per-View will be asking -- Why did we pay $100 for that?