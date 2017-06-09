GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

NBA Finals mean serious business for Bay Area police officers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The NBA Finals mean serious business for some Bay Area police officers.

Customers at Oakland's Big Apple Café are predicting a sweep. And, the owner has his own prediction that if the Warriors do win it all, people will celebrate in the streets without causing any major damage.

"Enjoy the win. That's' the best thing, not to harm other people," shop owner Khalil Hamadeh said.
Khalil had windows broken during political protests at an old location, but never at this new location, and never related to the Warriors. That's why he has no plans to board the place up Friday night.

The city hopes to keep it that way. Mayor Libby Schaaf says if there is a sweep, Oakland will be ready.

"We're excited. We're positive. We're prepared. But, we are very confident that things will go very beautifully tonight," Schaaf said.

Oakland police called in every available officer and briefed them Friday afternoon on what to expect.

"You will see a lot of officers throughout the city of Oakland; not only Oakland police, but we have BART, Alameda County Sheriffs and the CHP," Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson said.

When the warriors last won the title in 2015, fans poured into the streets - some jumping on cars, others setting off fireworks. Both of those activities are illegal, and police say they won't be tolerated.

"We want to make sure everybody has a safe place and a safe celebration," Watson said.

