Passionate Warriors fans show off blue and gold dubs dream home

ABC7 News may have found the biggest Warriors fan in Oakland Friday.Tucked in the shadow of the Oakland skyline there is a little house on the West side of town -- a house that clearly stands out, all decked out in blue and gold."I'm number one Warrior fan -- ain't nobody like me," said Lloyd Canamore.He and his mother Clemmie aren't shy about displaying their Warriors pride.They've got the garb to go with the house, which has become a gathering place for neighbors."Lloyd's a true Warrior fan. I'm a warrior fan, fan for life," said friend Austin Goldsmith. "So we're going to do this, folks. It's going to be a nice one so I want everyone to calm down. Don't burn no sofas, none of that stuff and just have fun."Canamore goes way back with the Warriors -- 1979 to be exact.He was once a soda vendor at the arena and has a photo with former Warriors forward Sonny Parker.The Canamores' enthusiasm is contagious.Darrell Langston didn't paint his house, but he did spruce up his blue car with a little gold trim."We're tough Warrior fans out here you know," said Langston. "The Dub Nation -- it's a nation, not just a group."The novelty of the house is not lost on passersby who often stop to take pictures.After all, when your whole world revolves around a winning team like the Warriors -- you've just got to show it.