PHOTO STORY: Warriors fan and artist has chance meeting with Klay Thompson

What is this #uber driver doing with @money23Green hanging off his back seat? Draymond? #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/xRPHr8yWCk— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
Yani Teichner of Berkeley is a fine artist, and he wants you to wear his work. It’s a new idea. #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/m7SJvRh7zr— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
Yani has been fascinated with #art and the #warriors as long as he could hold a crayon. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QJh8ZZOxvi— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
Look at his work, now. And this from a guy who quit cushy corporate America to follow a dream. #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/FzLV6dp2H6— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
The works are signed, limited, never fade. The colors burned into the fabric. #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/JywANJLIxp— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
One night, Yani happened to pick up @KlayThompson in his #uber. Imagine that. #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/KsnepP1ycn— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
Now, he is. #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/CLdCowyQ6t— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
Yani and Klay with Draymond after the ride. #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/7DaLyC5ei0— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
Signed shirts sell at $48 apiece. Check https://t.co/q0R3eHcF8e #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mfCWJuZzsf— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
So if you happen to see Yani rooting for the #warriors, remember that their success will mean his success. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/9h9GVolvo0— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
Gotta’ respect guy who leaves his comfort zone to follow a dream and heart. #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/c3YrCpQUnl— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 17, 2017
