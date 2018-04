Gregg Popovich, whose wife, Erin, died Wednesday, will not coach Game 3 of the San Antonio Spurs ' first-round playoff series on Thursday night, the team announced.Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina will fill in for Popovich against the Golden State Warriors ABC7 Sports' Mike Shumann reports that Erin was sick for a long time and their family was so private it made the news of her tragic death at the age of 67.In a statement, the Spurs said:The team's General Manager RC Buford adds, "We mourn the loss of Erin. She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us." Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant reacted to the news saying "Prayers and condolences go out to the family...I don't even know what to say."