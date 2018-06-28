OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Basketball superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant have faced off against each other in two of the last three NBA Championships. On Thursday, the sports world is buzzing with talk that LeBron may want to play alongside KD, but not for the Warriors.
The rumor started with a tweet from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith who said, "I am being told LeBron texted Warriors star Kevin Durant about coming to L.A." He's talking about the Los Angeles Lakers.
I'm being told LeBron James texted Kevin Durant about coming to LA. pic.twitter.com/jJyeOOSgxN— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 28, 2018
That would pair arguably the two best players in the league with one of the NBA's most storied franchises. Fans we spoke with at a Giants game at AT&T Park don't think KD is going anywhere.
Warriors fan David Ahn said, "He's won here, he's happy here and I don't think he's going to blow it up to go play where he might be second fiddle again."
Mike McIntyre, a fan from Cleveland, doesn't think LeBron is bound for Southern California.
"I think he's going to stay right in Cleveland, that's where his kids are. He's from Akron which is right down the way," he said.
There is a complicating factor: Both men will be free agents starting this weekend, although Durant said as recently as the Warriors victory parade, that he plans on re-signing with the Warriors.
Tony Hinson,a fan from Oklahoma, has seen KD leave once and doesn't see it happening again. "No I think he's happy just playing with guys that are already all-stars and the less he has to do the better", he said.
Inside the sports world, there is some skepticism.
"Stephen A. Smith has been wrong about KD more than he's been right about Kevin Durant," said Damon Bruce at radio station 95.7 The Game. He adds this is a symptom of the way fans and sportswriter outside the Bay Area feel about the Dubs.
"I don't think Kevin Durant wants to leave the Warriors i but i think a lot of people who cover the NBA would love to see Kevin Durant leave the Warriors" he said.
So, fantasy basketball league fans, relax. You're likely to see a dubs dynasty for a while to come.
