Could Warriors star Kevin Durant's secret weapon be losing his shoes?

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is going for another title with the Golden State Warriors . But could his secret weapon be losing his shoes It turns out, this happens pretty frequently on the court. Durant has shed his shoes at least 31 times over the past three seasons, according to reporter Chris Herring with fivethirtyeight.com That's once every eight games and more than any other player in NBA history. It turns out, it's better for his game to lose a shoe."He actually scores at 114 points per 100 possessions when a shoe comes off, said Herring on Good Morning America Durant says he wears his shoes a size too big on purpose because he thinks it's more comfortable.