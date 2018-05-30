Could Warriors star Kevin Durant's secret weapon be losing his shoes?

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --NBA superstar Kevin Durant is going for another title with the Golden State Warriors. But could his secret weapon be losing his shoes?
WARRIORS-CAVALIERS: NBA Finals schedule
It turns out, this happens pretty frequently on the court. Durant has shed his shoes at least 31 times over the past three seasons, according to reporter Chris Herring with fivethirtyeight.com.
That's once every eight games and more than any other player in NBA history. It turns out, it's better for his game to lose a shoe.
"He actually scores at 114 points per 100 possessions when a shoe comes off, said Herring on Good Morning America.
Durant says he wears his shoes a size too big on purpose because he thinks it's more comfortable.
You can watch all NBA Finals games on ABC7, and make sure to tune in to "After the Game" with ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil, Adonal Foyle and Kerry Keating for highlights and analysis.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
Click here for more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors.